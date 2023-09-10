Transformers star and Machine Gun Kelly lady love Megan Fox is one fiery and feisty lady who has often taken over the media with her unfiltered comments, and this one time, she even dropped the F-bomb on Disney as she felt being s*xually repressed by the company during her time on ABC’s Hope & Faith. The actress is one of the most popular names in Hollywood, and her thoughts on s*x have always been open and explicit, as she is one of the most unhinged personalities when it comes to raunchy things such as that.

Megan and her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly, are known for their steamy love life, which they often share with their followers, like the time they claimed to have s*x during their stay at a hotel. They also drank the blood of one another as a ritual while getting engaged last year, and it took social media by storm; there had been several occasions when she stunned everyone with her opinions and quotes. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many eminent celebrities earned fame on Disney, including Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens, but Megan Fox did not shy away from roasting the conglomerate. In an interview with GQ, Megan Fox expressed her frustration with Disney’s conservativeness and in reference to her show Hope & Faith, Fox ranted about the repressiveness of it and said, “S*x is something that everyone does, so why can’t I talk about it?” She even spoke about the sensationalisation of former actresses’ n*de and semin*de pictures who did shows with the company.

Speaking of that, Megan Fox said, “With any of the Miley Cyrus shit, or any of that Vanessa Hudgens shit—I would never issue an apology for my life and for who I am. It’s like, Oh, I’m sorry I took a nak*d, private picture that someone is an assh*le and sold for money. I’m sorry if someone else is a d*ck. No. You shouldn’t have to apologize. Someone betrayed Vanessa, but no one’s angry at that person. She had to apologize. I hate Disney for making her do that. F*ck Disney.”

Megan Fox continued, “Yeah. F*ck Disney. Yeah, that was probably a bad move—they own everything. But it’s not right. They take these little girls, and they put them through entertainment school and teach them to sing and dance and make them wear belly shirts, but they won’t allow them to be their own people. It makes me sick.”

For the unversed, Megan Fox’s reactions came after Vanessa Hudgens apologised for a leaked n*de picture of her online; she is known for her role in Disney’s High School Musical franchise as Gabriella Montez opposite Zac Efron‘s Troy Bolton.

For more such throwbacks on Megan Fox and other Hollywood celebs, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Aquaman 2 Has Already Hit The Rock Bottom As Studio Feels It Is A Bad Film & Refraining From Spending Money On Promoting The Jason Momoa-Amber Heard Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News