Zac Efron might be one of the hottest celebrities to exist in Hollywood, but he too has been through his fair share of embarrassing situations, from dropping a c*ndom on the red carpet of his film’s premiere to being called out for his bad breath while kissing. The actor shared details of his humiliating lip-locking experience from the past and made sure not to repeat it again while doing his film The Lucky One opposite Taylor Schilling.

The actor received immense fame from his role as Troy Bolton in Disney’s The High School Musical franchise, and apart from that, he did films like 17 Again, Baywatch and more. As for being called out for bad breath while kissing, it’s something many actors and actresses have been through, including Ben Affleck and Johnny Depp.

Zac Efron and Taylor Schilling starrer romance drama The Lucky One came out in 2012 where both the actors had a few intimate scenes, including a lot of kissing, and apparently, the Baywatch star chewed on a lot of gum before the kissing scenes as per a report by Access Hollywood because of his traumatic experience from the past when he was called out for having a bad breath. As per that, Efron said, “I chewed more gum that day than typical. No onions! I had a kissing scene one time [on a different project], and I ate a tuna sandwich, and it was the first [scene] I had to do, and I got called out on it. It was so embarrassing … You don’t do that, don’t be that guy!”

Zac Efron revealed that it was on the series Summerland when he was still very young, and he said, “I have never done it again. And we were filming! It was on Summerland, ages ago.” For the unversed, the series came out in 2004 and had only two seasons and in defence of Efron, the actor was really young at that time. The actor has surely come a long way and, thankfully, has learnt from his mistakes.

