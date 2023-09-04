Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, have been turning heads and making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The duo have been stepping out in public in Italy in the most risky outfits. Controversies are following the couple for their NSFW outfits, and following their boat ride incident, they have also been banned by the company. As Censori is stepping out in racy outfits every day, a source claims that this is one of Kaye West’s tactics to promote his musical comeback.

Kanye and Bianca reportedly tied the knot earlier this year but have not legally filed their marriage papers. While the two are in the headlines on a daily basis now, Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has warned Bianca about the rapper’s behaviour and how he is moulding her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, Bianca Censori is the architectural designer of Yeezy and has worked with Kanye West. As they are currently in Italy, Bianca is stepping out in racy outfits every day. Most of her looks involve plunging necklines, sheer tops, body-hugging dresses and colours that blend with her skin tone. Above all, she and her husband are mostly walking bare feet. As her nearly-n*ked fashion has caused chatter, an insider has claimed that this is a PR move by the rapper.

As per a report by The Sun, a source mentioned that Kanye West has been rigorously working in the studio on a new album and Bianca Censori’s attention-seeking outfits are a part of a PR stunt. The source said, “(Kanye West has been) cooking up in the studio all summer.” The source added, “New music is imminent.”

The report added that the Donda rapper is set to collaborate with many influential musicians for his new album. He is allegedly working with 88-Keys and Ty Dolla $ign.

Let us know your thoughts on Kanye West’s marriage with Bianca Censori and the report of it all being a PR stunt in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BLACKPINK Bashed By A French News Outlet Over Their Not Up To The Mark Performance On Their July Encore & Called Out For Their Miscommunication: “The Choreography Was Too Textbook…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News