After months of speculation and rumours, the much-awaited confirmation is here. American rapper Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori has finally broken the silence on marriage with West. In a new viral video, she has put a rest to all rumours and revealed that she is married. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Recently, Censori was approached by one of her fans, who was candidly flirting with her, and then he asked for her number. However, she politely refused his request by saying that she is a married woman now.

There were constant speculations about Kanye West and Bianca Censori, but there was no official confirmation on the same. Interestingly, the 45- year -old rapper, known as Ye, married Censori earlier this year in an intimate ceremony. The rumours of the wedding just came just two months after West finalised his divorce from model Kim Kardashian. The duo didn’t file for a marriage certificate to make their union legal and didn’t even make any official statement. However, now, in a viral video, it has been confirmed that they both are married.

In a viral TikTok video shared on Twitter, Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori can be seen talking to one of her admirers, who asked for her number. She can be seen politely apologizing for the same and saying she cannot give her number because she is married.

Check out the video below:

He didn’t know he was talking to Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori 😂 Video: @gratefulboynue pic.twitter.com/SZhlOzvqdY — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) May 20, 2023

For the unversed, Bianca Censori worked in Kanye West, who is fondly known as Ye in the year 2020 but it is still unknown when they started seeing each other. She is listed as the Head of Architecture for Yeezy. She is originally from Australia but lives in Los Angeles currently. Notably, Ye was earlier married to popular TV personality Kim Kardashian, however, after being together for seven years, the duo parted ways and Kanye was declared single in 2022.

