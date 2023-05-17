Kanye West and Kim Kardashian regularly make the headlines owing to the drama in their personal life. Today, the rapper is in the news not because of his ex-wife but his current wife, Bianca Censori. Bianca recently stripped down for a steamy photo shoot, and netizens aren’t pleased with what they see.

The Australian architectural designer went partially n*ked for a set of photos for the fashion brand Mowalola. The pictures were shared on Instagram on Monday and are super steamy. Scroll below to check out the post and read the netizen’s comments on it.

In the photo shoot pictures, Kanye West’s current wife, Bianca Censori, is seen posing in nothing but body tape and black heels. Stripped down to her birthday suit, the black body tape only partially covers her private areas. The post was simply shared with a black cross and black heart emoji.

In the pictures, Censori is seen sporting a square piece of black body tape over her b**bs – that are spilling out from the side, strips of the same tape trailing from the front of her v*gina to her a*s and forming a cross on her lower back. She styled the look with her platinum blonde pixie cut styled in a gel-heavy look and short-heeled black boots that touched her b*tt.

Unhappy with what they saw, netizens took to the comments and called out the Yeezy designer. Slamming Kanye West and Bianca Censori in the comments, one wrote, “In my opinion this is not fashion. It doesn’t take a genius to tape up vital parts of a woman’s body and sell for a stupid amount of money. Kanye gets on Kim (Kim Kardashian) about the way she is raising there kids. While he pimps his current wife and call ☎️ it fashion; in my opinion.”

Another, mentioning Kim Kardashian, added, “He didn’t like Kim showing her body but now it is ok for her to do it?” A third noted, “How hard is it to reapply after a bathroom break? Like what if you accidentally reapply it crooked? If you fart…what happens? Would North be allowed to wear this? So many questions!”

One, trolling the ‘fashion’ ensemble, commented, “It’s giving …Brazilian wax,but make it fashion🖤” Another feeling bad for how Kanye West’s current wife will feel now added, “That tape is gonna hurt so bad coming off 😭😭😭” Another netizen commented, “In the name of good fashion stop this nonsense.”

Commenting on the picture from a religious angle, others wrote, “This ain’t Christ Like”, “Blasphemous”, and “Lil Uzi Vert: “Kanye a fake pastor” One more added, “Did think he wanted any wife to go around half naked. That’s not Godly.”

What do you think of this look Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori sported? Let us know in the comments.

