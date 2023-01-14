Kanye West loves the headlines and has been part of them for a number of reasons including his split from Kim Kardashian, his White Lives Matter statements, his anti-semitic comments and more. The rapper – who now legally goes by Ye, is now in the news as reports of his secret marriage to 27-year-old Yeezy employee Bianca Censori are doing the rounds.

As per reports, the rapper married the head of architecture for his brand Yeezy a couple of days ago and even whisked her off to a luxurious 5-star resort in Utah on their honeymoon. Read on to know more about this spectacular destination and how much it cost.

As per a recent Daily Mail report, Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori, celebrated their union by honeymooning in Utah’s Grand Circle of National Parks and Monuments. As per the publication, 600 acres resort is an incredible getaway and the perfect spot for a private honeymoon. In their article, the site also reported that Ye was seen with a child. However, after the source reached out to Kim Kardashian’s rep for clarification, they denied that any of the ex-couple’s four kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — were accompanying their father on the trip.

Talking about the resort, this luxurious getaway – that offers the comforts of the Amangiri, has an average rate amounting to $5,000 a night! You read that right! As per reports, the resort offers an incredibly pampering experience for all, especially newlyweds. While there, Kanye West and Bianca Censori could have taken advantage of touring the surrounding jaw-dropping landscapes as well as the famous Aman Spa – which extends over 25,000 square feet of the desert and offers wellness services like holistic healing rituals and more.

Days before news of West and Censori’s rumoured marriage made the headlines, the duo was spotted on a lunch date at the Waldorf Astoria in West Hollywood – where reportedly the musician was seen wearing a wedding band. At the time, she was only known as a “mystery date.”

What are your thoughts on Kanye West’s marriage news? Let us know in the comments.

