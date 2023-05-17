Henry Cavill is an undisputed king of that rugged charm that makes women go weak in the knees every time he appears on screen, and with social media being so out and open, discussions on his raw s*xiness often take over. The actor opened major thirst traps with his good looks, good looks and good looks, and once in an interview, he got cheeky about himself and confirmed what many assumed about his manliness.

The Superman star is known for being a certified nerd and it is somewhat pretty appealing to people, which is understandable because he is the whole package. Even his Man of Steel co-star Amy Adams was smitten by him and ended up allegedly objectifying him; it’s a shame that we will not be seeing him as Kal El anymore but his fans are waiting for his next on-screen appearance.

Henry Cavill once appeared in one of Buzzfeed’s interviews where he read some of the steamy thirst tweets but this one particular tweet went viral on social media and has resurfaced on Instagram. One of the Tweets read, “Henry Cavill definitely exudes big d*ck energy, and to make it even better, I’m 99% sure he’s actually big, I’m weak just thinking about it.” The actor knows how to tease his admirers, in reply to the tweet, Cavill said, “Thank you”, followed by the query of why the user had this one per cent of doubt. Cavill cheekily said, “Why the 1%? I ask?” He then concluded by saying, “And furthermore, no comment.”

The old video has been posted on Instagram by hc38_jersey and the comment section is a riot. One of the fans wrote, “oh gosh I think I’m pregnant”.

Another explaining why there’s one per cent doubt said, “The 1% is because we need to be a part of the experience to vouch for it! Followed by “I’m feral and fertile for him”,

“He’s so hot i just can’t”

“He is Beautiful MEZMERRIZING GUY OUTSTANDING SWEETHEART”

“He didn’t even hesitate!!!!

“He is so 🔥 and daddy 🔥”

“Bwhaaaa! He knows he has it. Massive self-confidence.”

“Jesus! I drool, this man was carved, God overdid it and threw the shape away”

“Even if it was Small d*ck energy, I’d still very much enjoy myself! lol”

Check out the video here:

