Taylor Swift always takes advantage of every opportunity to discuss her love interests and exes in her songs. Swifties know how she does it, and there’s no lying about it, and guess what? Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, who dated the singer briefly in 2009, appeared on a podcast recently, reacted to Tay re-releasing ‘Speak Now’, and is praying for John Mayer for apparent reasons. Reportedly, the album has a song ‘Dear John’ referring to Mayer, and the netizens are hilariously reacting to Lautner’s quote on social media; scroll below to read the scoop.

The Twilight actor appeared on a TV show with his wife, Taylor Dome and discussed Swift’s upcoming re-release of ‘Speak Now’. Those who know, know that ‘Back To December’ was reportedly written for Lautner and discussed Swift’s sweet relationship with the Twilight actor.

Speaking to Today about Taylor Swift’s re-release of ‘Speak Now’, Taylor Lautner said, “I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John.”

Taylor Lautner reportedly referred to John Mayer here, who inspired a seven-minute-long ” Dear John” track in Taylor Swift’s album. The song lyrics say, “I see it all now that you’re gone / Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with? / The girl in the dress wrote you a song / You should’ve known, you should’ve known.”

John Mayer, are you ready? Haha. E! News shared Taylor Lautner’s quote on their Instagram, and take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram

Reacting to this, a user on Instagram commented, “& that’s why we’ll always be team Jacob. He IS that guy.”

Another user commented, “and that’s why taylor lautner will remain the most unproblematic ex >>>>”

A third user commented, “Taylor Lautner will be staying in the lavender haze while all the others are trying to survive the great war”

A fourth commented, “Now we need Dear John (10minute version) (Taylor’s version) 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Taylor Lautner’s album release of Taylor Swift while also praying for John Mayer? Tell us in the space below.

