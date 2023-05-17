John Cena is unarguably one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, even if you can’t see him. The wrestler-turned-actor has had a journey of its own and emerged as a splendid actor with his performances in big Hollywood projects. However, as he had not been seen much in the wrestling arena, the leader of the Cenation recently gave a statement about his absence which might tease his plans for retirement.

The 16-time world champion was last seen in WWE at this year’s WrestleMania. Unfortunately, as Cena lost the match, it was a delight for his fans to watch him give an Attitude Adjustment to his opponent Austin Theory. While he is back promoting his upcoming Fast and Furious film, the 46-year-old talked about his professional career as a wrestler and actor.

During a conversation on Busted Open Radio, the Fast X star reflected on his desire to be in WWE “every day”, being a regular performer for the company. However, the actor revealed his body can’t don’t allow it. “That’s a testament to your work, but man, I wish I was still there every day. I wish I was still there every day. My body can’t do it anymore.” Cena did not want to give audiences a bad experience as he said, “I don’t want to give the consumer a bad product.”

With a busy Hollywood schedule, Cena has worked a limited schedule with WWE since 2019. He had an extended run in the summer of 2021 when he returned at Money in the Bank and challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE universal championship at SummerSlam. In the same interview, he talked about how it was that he had “passed the torch to Roman”.

He applauded the current WWE Champion and said, “he absolutely is the face of the franchise. In my mind, he’s the greatest of all time.” While we don’t know when we will get to see him back in the ring, John Cena’s upcoming Fast X is scheduled to release on May 19 2023.

