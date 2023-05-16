Hollywood star Vin Diesel, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Fast X’, has revealed that he gifted his son the car from the Toretto garage on the latter’s birthday. He also shared that the film is all about ‘family’.

However, this time the film will blend in the themes of parenthood and survival.

Talking about the evolution of the ‘Fast and the Furious’ franchise, the actor told IANS: “By blood or by bond, family is family. In the earlier years of this franchise, we were exploring the concept of brotherhood, cherishing and celebrating family. Then, as the mythology continued and evolved naturally, we were going to end up discussing fatherhood, and in Fast X you will see the representation of parenthood where survival is everything. It’s something that every father and mother in the world can identify with.”

He also revealed that he gifted his son the car from the Toretto garage on the latter’s birthday though he can’t drive it yet. He shared: “We all want the next generation to be better than the last – we want our children to be better than us, and that’s represented in the movie. That’s what’s so great about this franchise that I’ve been so blessed to be a part of – how multigenerational it is. Life does at times imitate art and art imitates life, and one of the things I’m so proud of in this film is the fact that the car that’s in the most iconic garage ever – the Toretto garage – is the one I gave my son for his eleventh birthday.”

“Of course, he can’t drive yet, but all he wanted for his birthday was to have a project car to work on with his father. In this movie, that’s exactly what Dom and his son, Little Brian, are doing. And when Dom is explaining the role of fatherhood to Han, he says something that touches everyone and that I think is one of those things that fathers and sons will be talking about on their way home from the theatre,” Vin Diesel added.

Talking about introducing new characters to the franchise, he shared with IANS: “We’re excited to introduce new characters to the franchise. One of them is named Dante Reyes, played by Jason Momoa. And although you all know him, you will never forget the way that he portrays Dante. One of the things that we take pride in is allowing artists to explore their characters in unique ways, and the way that Jason Momoa portrays this character really plays nicely into the mythology.”

He further mentioned: “So, we’re very excited for you to be introduced to him. We needed somebody who, at face value, you regard as a worthy and formidable adversary. It is unnerving to portray a character that masks such palpable pain and thinks in a way that’s so scary. That’s a feat by Jason, and it’s what makes Dante so entertaining.”

Vin Diesel also spoke about Rita Moreno playing ‘Abuela Toretto’ in the latest instalment as he said: “‘The Fast and the Furious‘ has been blessed to have probably the largest Latin audience of any franchise. The whole world has supported us, but there’s always been something very special about our Latin audience. I grew up as an actor in New York city, and I was a huge fan of the first female Latin Oscar winner; which is, of course, Rita Moreno. I met her a few years ago while we were both getting an Icon Award, and it occurred to me that we had never worked together and how it would be a childhood dream to work with her someday.”

“And I don’t know if she came up to me first, or if I came up to her first, but the idea very quickly grew, and boy were we lucky! But what character could such an iconic, regal, and incredible talent play? Well, it just so happens that we are casting her as the very important matriarch of the family: the grandmother, the Abuelita. It is a dream come true for me,” Vin Diesel concluded.

‘Fast X’ is set to bow in cinemas on May 18 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in multiple formats of IMAX 3D, 3D, 4DX and 2D.

