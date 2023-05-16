Even if you can’t see him, John Cena is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. The wrestler-turned-actor has, time and time, proved himself in the acting field as well as the wrestling arena. While he is one of the few wrestlers who still gives time to his WWE fans, the actor talked about his upcoming Fast X movie and compared it with his recent WrestleMania match. Read on to find out more about it!

While his full-time professional wrestling days are on hold, the 16-time world champion is still engaged in high-octane action within his Hollywood career as he expects the tenth instalment of the Fast and Furious movie. He has showcased his talents in superhero roles in The Suicide Squad and starred in franchise spin-offs like Bumblebee. Still, his biggest blockbuster to date remains Fast and Furious 9 in 2021, starring opposite Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto as Jakob Toretto.

Talking about the upcoming Fast X movie, John Cena responds to the criticism surrounding the continuation of the Fast & Furious franchise and compares it to wrestling. During a conversation with Extra TV, he said, “Having just performed at the 39th instalment of WrestleMania, my philosophy is, ‘as long as it’s good, that’s all that matters.’”

The Fast X actor later added that those criticising the Fast and Furious franchise for continuing just don’t understand it, much like people who dismiss wrestling as “fake”. He said, “Anyone who says, ‘Do we really need another one?’ I compare it to a fan who says, ‘Isn’t wrestling fake?’ They just don’t understand what we do, and they just don’t understand what this is about.”

With all that, John Cena will be seen playing the protagonist’s brother, as the two were on opposite ends in F9. Dom and Jakob are set to team up in the upcoming Fast X, and the movie is scheduled to release on May 19. Not to forget, there are two more films, which are expected to conclude the franchise, and we might get to see more of the WWE star.

Even if we can’t see him, we will be waiting for him!

