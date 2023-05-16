The casting of James Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy has been a hot topic for quite some time, as many names have been associated with it to play the characters in the DCU. With no official name for the lead role of Clark Kent, aka Superman, it is said that a young actor would play the role, and we have been wondering who it will be. On the other hand, new reports suggested Dave Bautista and Bradley Cooper from the GOTG family are in the running to play the villain Lex Luthor in the upcoming film.

With all that speculations, the Drax actor has recently debunked the rumour of him having a conversation with James Gunn to play a role in Superman: Legacy. In the past, the actor expressed his desire to play the role, but now he has ruled himself out of contention for the role of in the upcoming DCU film.

Recently, many Hollywood trades reported James Gunn had initiated conversations with an unnamed actor on the press tour of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about them potentially playing the role of the primary antagonist of Superman: Legacy. Taking to Instagram, Dave Bautista made clear that and said that actor isn’t him. He made a comment on a video shared by ComicBook.com confirming it wasn’t he that Gunn spoke with about the role. “Nope! No conversation. No, hurting people,” said the actor.

As the Superman: Legacy casting rumours were running wild lately, the video talked about supporting DaveBautista for the role of Lex Luthor. Watch the video below!

With a bit of information about the storyline of Superman: Legacy, many are wondering how the movie would be after Henry Cavill’s departure. However, an official synopsis from DC Studios teases the film will take place during the earliest days of the hero’s journey. On the other hand, Dave Bautista has officially confirmed that he won’t be returning to play his MCU role of Drax The Destroyer.

Do you think he will join James Gunn’s DCU in the future? For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

