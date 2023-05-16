Everything that happens around the Kardashian-Jenner sisters is bound to make news and sometimes even set a wildfire in the realm of gossip and hot debates. While Kylie Jenner is busy building a love castle with Timothee Chalamet and away from all the heat, Kim Kardashian has unwillingly found herself in a money feud with her sister Kourtney Kardashian. While there have been rumours about the same, it seems like the sisters have now confirmed the news with the trailer of Kardashians season 3.

For the unversed, both Kim and Kourtney have been at loggerheads for quite some time. It was reported that Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding to Travis Barker as a business opportunity. She even said that the KWK Beauty mogul stripped her off of her special day. The rift only kept going wider and it seems like it is now even a part of their show.

As per the Kardashians season 3 trailer that was released on Monday, both Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have confirmed a feud between them. While Kim has said she doesn’t want a fight, Kourtney has openly entered the ring and is even inviting Kim for a battle. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per The Daily Mail, it was in May 2022 when Kourtney Kardashian walked down the aisle with Travis Barker. While it was a beautiful day, later she accused sister Kim Kardashian of using her big day as a business opportunity. The wedding took place at the Italian estate owned by Dolce & Gabbana designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The Poosh boss was even wearing a gown by the same designer. But soon, she learned that Kim was co-designing a collection with Dolce & Gabbana, named ‘Ciao, Kim’, and was even named the face of the brand.

While Kim Kardashian walked at the Paris Fashion Week as Dolce & Gabbana’s face, it definitely created a dent between her and Kourtney. Now as per the trailer, Kim said, “Even through all of the craziness, I don’t want to fight with family – bottom line.” But Kourtney Kardashian has no mood to step back as she said, “There’s no boundaries, there’s no respect.” The brawl even threatens to involve Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, but they don’t want to get involved.

While the Jenner sisters say things to end the feudal, Khloe confirms that “The tension is brewing. How did we get here?” Kim even confirms that it is all going to come out on the show and calls it therapy. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

