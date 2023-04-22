Kim Kardashian is always the focal point of the news. Whether a public appearance or a private feud, the celebrity always finds her way to grab headlines. In the latest video, shared by the Reality TV star, she can be seen trying some swimwear bikinis for her brand.

Also, while she tried tiny Thong bikinis, the star made sure that her fans were a part of her choices. Kim made videos for her Instagram stories as she keenly selected her bikinis.

Kim Kardashian, who is a mother of four, was also seen flaunting her stretch marks on her b**bs as she liked a pink thong bikini and a blue one. In the video, she can be seen in a glam look with hair done properly into waves, and she accessorised herself with a silver chain that said KIM.

Kim Kardashian, who has a following of 353 Million on Instagram, shared these totally Not Safe For Work videos on her stories. She started the first video saying, “Alright, I’m gonna try on some of our Skims Swim. I really love this new pink, like, bandeau. It’s so cute, I love the little bandeaus.”

In the second video, Kim changed to another set which she found more pretty as she is heard saying, “Okay, so this really cute blue color, I love, I love the triangle top with the little sequins, so cute.”

While she flaunted her b**bs in the video, her stretch marks were clearly visible and it seemed that the star was flaunting it with ease. In the video, she even added blue see-through pants to complete her look.

“I love a good cover-up so I love these pants coz they’re really cute just to cover up and wear over… if you’re going to lunch by the beach or anything like that,” she said. “I always love something that you can cover up with too,” the star added in the video.

Kim Kardashian had a messy breakup with Kanye West, and the couple went to file for a divorce. She started dating the rapper while she was legally married to NBA player Kris Humphries.

She won audiences with her reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The reality TV star keeps sharing her pictures on Instagram, making fans go wild!

