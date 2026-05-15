Inspector Avinash Season 2 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Abhimanyu Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala, and ensemble.

Creator: Neerraj Pathak

Director: Neerraj Pathak

Streaming On: JioHotstar

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 10 episodes of 45 minutes each

There’s a very specific problem with Indian audiences. Stereotype! Once we decide an actor belongs to a certain category, we refuse to let them escape it. If someone is glamorous, we assume they cannot act. If someone becomes a meme online, we permanently reduce their talent to internet jokes. And if an actress has spent years being objectified by the industry itself, audiences somehow start believing she has no artistic credibility beyond looking good in slow-motion entries. Which brings us to Inspector Avinash Season 2 – a gritty cop drama led by the always-dependable Randeep Hooda but unexpectedly powered by someone nobody saw coming: Urvashi Rautela. Yes, you need to read that again!

Inspector Avinash Season 2 Review: What’s It About:

Somewhere between the bullets, political conspiracies, gang wars, and testosterone-charged confrontations, Urvashi Rautela quietly walks into the show and reminds everyone that maybe, just maybe, Bollywood never really gave her the space to prove herself properly. And to be honest, this realization becomes one of the best things about this show.

Inspector Avinash Season 2 understands exactly what kind of series it wants to be. It is not trying to reinvent the cop-drama genre. It knows its target audience wants intensity, action, larger-than-life criminals, and one rugged cop carrying the burden of justice on exhausted shoulders. And the show delivers exactly that.

The premise this time expands beyond straightforward crime-solving. The show dives deeper into the politics surrounding organized crime, and a police officer torn between his duty and family. There’s more emotional baggage attached to Avinash now, and the narrative smartly uses that fatigue to build tension.

Inspector Avinash Season 2 Review: What Works:

Based on the life of Inspector Avinash, a real-life cop from Uttar Pradesh, Randeep Hooda returns as Inspector Avinash with the same intensity that made the first season work. There is something incredibly believable about Hooda when he plays broken men fighting impossible systems. He doesn’t perform heroism like mainstream stars usually do. He absorbs it.

The series creates a grimy, dangerous world where violence is always a gunshot away! There’s an old-school gangster drama energy throughout the show that works fairly in its favor. The series serves its target audience well, and there is a certain rawness that keeps the stakes alive.

Inspector Avinash Season 2 Review: Star Performance:

The brilliance of Randeep Hooda as an actor lies in the fact that he never appears interested in looking cool as a cop. He is completely okay, looking tired, sweaty, angry, emotionally damaged, and morally conflicted. That realism becomes the biggest strength of the series because Avinash never feels like a fictional superhero cop. He feels real.

He feels human. And in a genre overcrowded with police officers who can apparently defeat fifty men while delivering punchlines, that grounded attitude matters.

But where the series truly surprises is in its emotional portions. And this is where Urvashi Rautela enters the conversation. Honestly, I walked into this show thinking she just might be another ‘family’ addition saree-clad woman playing an officer’s wife! I mean, that is the general template we have for officer wives.

But Inspector Avinash, Season 2, smartly refuses to reduce Urvashi Rautela to a trophy officer wife. Instead, Urvashi gets moments that require emotional intelligence and stillness. And surprisingly, for many people, including me, she delivers. There is a maturity in her performance here that catches you off guard because Bollywood has rarely allowed audiences to see this side of her. She isn’t loud. She isn’t overperforming. She isn’t desperately trying to prove herself through dramatic monologues every ten minutes. She simply plays the character honestly. And this honesty works for her and for the show! Is this a career-redefining performance? Maybe not entirely. But is this the performance that will make people rethink their assumptions about her? Absolutely yes.

Inspector Avinash Season 2 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

If you have consumed enough Indian cop dramas over the years, several plot points here will feel predictable. Moreover, there is too much happening – political battle, personal battle, different cases, and everything else in between. Despite having so many characters, the series never gives them enough space to breathe!

The series also struggles slightly with consistency, and certain episodes become too stretched. The narrative feels repetitive. While realism works in the show’s favor, there are moments where the screenplay still becomes too dramatic and heroic.

Inspector Avinash Season 2 Review: Last Words:

The writing remains consistently engaging for most parts of Inspector Avinash season 2. The pacing rarely collapses because every episode introduces either emotional progression or professional achievements. Creator Neerraj Pathak understands the binge-watch psychology very well. The ending of each episode is designed cleverly enough to keep audiences invested without feeling manipulative over a span of ten long episodes!

Another thing the series gets right is its refusal to romanticize violence entirely. The show understands crime destroys everyone involved — cops, criminals, families, and innocent people standing in between. That emotional exhaustion remains visible throughout the narrative. However, the series is not without flaws.

The series still remains confident. The makers clearly understand the grammar of gritty storytelling. The show simply presents flawed people trapped inside violent systems and lets audiences experience the consequences. And maybe that’s why it works. Beneath all the bullets and bloodshed, Inspector Avinash Season 2 survives as Randeep Hooda carries the emotional exhaustion. It may not revolutionize the crime-thriller genre. It may not become the greatest cop drama Indian OTT has ever produced. But it absolutely succeeds in doing what it sets out to do – entertain its audience with intensity, emotional grit, and strong performances.

3 stars.

For more reviews of shows on OTT, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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