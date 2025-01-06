Urvashi Rautela is known as India’s highest-paid actress. She is also a global icon with many exciting projects ahead. Urvashi has fans worldwide who admire her talent and dedication. She has over 100 million followers on social media, making her one of the most followed Indian celebrities. She is also the youngest Indian featured on the Forbes Rich List.

She will soon be seen in NBK 109, titled Daaku Maharaj. In this film, she will act with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol.

The film will be released on January 12, 2025, and it’s made with a budget of 430 crores. The lyrical songs of Balakrishna and Urvashi that were released recently have already created excitement. Fans are eager to see the chemistry between Urvashi and Balakrishna.

Meanwhile, a funny moment from the making of Daaku Maharaj has gone viral. Recently, on the Unstoppable with NBK show, Nandamuri Balakrishna asked producer Naga Vamsi for his opinion of Urvashi Rautela. Vamsi joked, “If I say anything about Urvashi Rautela, my wife will divorce me.” He also added that the “Dabidi Dibidi” song will be a highlight of Daaku Maharaj.

However, due to its choreography, this song has recently faced much backlash on social media.

Urvashi Work Front

Urvashi is also part of Indian 2, where she will work with Kamal Haasan and Shankar. She will feature in Kasoor with Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill. She has many other big films lined up, including Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar and a new movie with Jassie Gill.

She will appear in Baap, a remake of Hollywood’s Expendables. She will appear alongside Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. She will also act in Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda and Black Rose.

Apart from acting, Urvashi also makes her mark in music. She is working on a special music video with Jason Derulo.

