Rocking Star Yash, who broke all barriers and set new benchmarks for Indian cinema with his KGF franchise, has released a poster for his highly anticipated upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. The poster, brimming with enigma and raw, untamed energy, teases a special surprise from the film’s makers to coincide with the superstar’s birthday.

The superstar shared the poster on social media with the caption, “Unleashing him…. ” The poster showcases a silhouette of Yash clad in a white tuxedo jacket and a fedora, leaning against a vintage car while blowing a ring of smoke. The tagline, “His untamed presence is your existential crisis,” hints at a dark and enigmatic journey.

The poster evokes an international aesthetic, sparking intrigue and fueling speculation about what this forthcoming cinematic behemoth entails. The cryptic message, laden with dark, existential allure, hints at a gritty and compelling narrative and draws attention to the date 8-1-25 and 10:25 AM when the makers promise to unveil the surprise.

Billed as a “Fairy Tale for Grown-ups,” Toxic is poised to redefine genres with its intense, visceral storytelling. The phrase “unleashing him on” suggests a character of immense power and complexity. Yash’s hint at an “existential crisis” promises a film that will push the boundaries of conventional storytelling.

As his birthday approaches, fans are gearing up for what could be one of the biggest cinematic reveals of 2025. The makers of Toxic are undoubtedly playing their cards close to their chest, but the anticipation is palpable.

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups has been directed by Geetu Mohandas, an internationally acclaimed filmmaker. A recipient of numerous accolades, including a National Award and the Global Filmmaking Award at the Sundance Film Festival, Geetu Mohandas promises to deliver a massive entertainer.

