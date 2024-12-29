Rocking Star Yash is currently one of the most beloved superstars of the Kannada film industry. However, his road to tasting superstardom did not come easy. The actor did odd jobs to balance his studies and his passion for theatre and acting. But as they say, God helps those who help themselves. Today, his stardom and mass appeal remain unparalleled.

Yash Ran Away From Home To Pursue His Acting Dream

In a throwback interview with The News Minute, Yash recalled running away from home to come to Bangalore since his parents were against him pursuing acting. The actor only had Rs 300 with him during that time. He was quoted to reveal, “I ran off from my home. When I came to Bengaluru, I was scared the minute I reached. Such a big, intimidating city. But I was always a confident guy. I wasn’t scared to struggle. I had just 300 rupees in my pocket when I reached Bengaluru. I knew if I went back, my parents would never allow me to return here.”

Yash Juggled His Studies And Theatre Job At The Same Time

At the age of 6, he started working as an assistant director with a director but just two days into the shooting, the project got shelved. This was quite a helpless situation for him, but then, Yash was advised to work in the Karanth theatre to expand his knowledge of acting. He joined the Benaka Drama Troupe and worked as a backstage worker for Rs 50 per day. He did several odd jobs from serving tea to other services.

Yash also juggled his work in the theatre with his studies as he enrolled himself at Bangalore’s KLE College to pursue a Bachelor Of Arts degree. After working as a backup actor on stage for a long time, he got his major break in the serial Nanda Gokula. Interestingly, he was seen alongside his now-wife Radhika Pandit on the show.

After that, he made his Sandalwood debut with Jambada Hudugi. He went on to do several movies like Moggina Manasu, Drama, Googly, Mr And Mrs Ramachari, c, and Masterpiece, all of which were a commercial success. However, the KGF franchise catapulted his superstardom into the main league.

