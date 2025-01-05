The makers of the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Telugu action film Daaku Maharaaj has released the trailer of the film. Fans were waiting with bated breath for the same. Here is our review of the trailer of the movie.

Daaku Maharaaj Trailer Review

Talking about the Daaku Maharaaj trailer, it has Nandamuri Balakrishna playing a ruthless dacoit. He strives to build his own empire by locking horns with some corrupt officials. However, amid his fierce persona is an endearing side that comes out as he goes on to share a lovely bond with a little girl. Urvashi Rautela presumably goes on to play his love interest in the film. Bobby Deol makes an entry as a gangster who torments local people. There’s a callback to his Animal character wherein he puts a finger to his lips and asks someone not to talk. The trailer hints at a massive showdown between the two.

Nandamuri Balakrishna does evoke a magnetic mass appeal and screen presence, which works in his favor in the Daaku Maharaaj trailer. However, he shines more in the action sequences rather than his scenes with the little girl. On the other hand, Urvashi Rautela hardly makes an impact in the trailer. Rather, a scene highlighting her physical assets appears to be downright cringe. Bobby Deol seems to have been still stuck in his Animal era and his screen presence does not have a very solid impact. The movie’s background score, action sequences, and the cinematography strike a positive chord. We hope that the underwhelming aspects of the trailer are redeemed effectively in the main product.

About The Movie

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol, Daaku Maharaaj also stars Pragya Jaiswal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Bobby Kolli. It will be released on January 12, 2025.

Take A Look At The Daaku Maharaaj Trailer

