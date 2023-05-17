Johnny Depp is slowly transitioning to a normal life after his controversial divorce and court trial with his former wife, Amber Heard. He was received warmly at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where his comeback film Jean du Barry was screened. His presence at the prestigious film festival has now met with criticism from one of Amber’s close friends, named Eva Barlow, who is a journalist by profession. On the other hand, his film and his comeback generated a standing ovation from his admirers. Scroll below to get all the deets.

Depp plays the role of Louis XV in the movie, and as per reports, people were impressed by his work like always and not only that, it made the actor evidently emotional. The audience, especially his fans, were ecstatic to see him back on the red carpet after that long ordeal. He also hit a home run with his $20 million extended deal with Dior Sauvage. Amber and Depp’s feud left the internet divided into two groups.

Variety has shared a clip on their Twitter handle where Johnny Depp could be seen teary-eyed after receiving a seven-minute-long standing ovation from everyone. He could be seen waving at them while thanking them for lauding it. It is definitely a positive thing for the actor and his film, Jean du Barry. It seems he has once again proved that he is a really versatile actor and knows his craft inside out.

Johnny Depp is teary-eyed as “Jeanne du Barry” receives a seven-minute standing ovation following its premiere at #Cannes2023. https://t.co/vCSwNkhYVL pic.twitter.com/NAigHMBwny — Variety (@Variety) May 16, 2023

But not all were happy about the appreciation gotten by Johnny Depp at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and that included one of Amber Heard’s closest friends, Eva Barlow, a journalist. Eva shared posted a photo of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor on Instagram on the weekend with the caption, “Cannes seem proud of their history supporting r*pists and abusers. Plus ça change. #CannesYouNot.” Followed by another picture with the words, “‘Jeanne Du Barry’ Representing Abusers at Cannes.” It does not end here as the journalist posted another pic of Depp alongside directors Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, who have been accused of s*xually abusing a minor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eve Barlow (@evebarlow)

Just a few hours ago, she posted a carousal of Amber Heard’s pictures with the caption “@lorealparis women all over the world want to tell you that she’s worth it, and they always will be. #AmberIsWorthIt #Cannes2023” in support of the actress. For the record, the popular brand is standing by the actress, unlike many. You can see it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eve Barlow (@evebarlow)

