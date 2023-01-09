Taylor Swift is one of the most adored songwriters who enjoys a massive fanbase. She has often made headlines for her relationships and her songs are inspired by her personal life isn’t a secret. But we believe Swift gets a lot of extremely unfair sh*t for dating celebs and then writing songs about them.

Taylor allegedly had 10 relationships and she was once briefly involved with John Mayer. A lot of people think did Taylor Swift and John Mayer really date? Yes! As per reports, the duo dated each other briefly between 2009 -2010, when she was 19 and Mayer was 32. Their alleged breakup was followed by a not–so–subtle breakup anthem “Dear John” that left John humiliated. Scroll down to read the entire story.

Well, John Mayer never shies away from taking the blame for the heartache that he has caused to various Hollywood and music starlets, and when it comes to Taylor Swift, he wasn’t afraid to dish it out either. Once he told Rolling Stone that it was quite humiliating with the lyrics of Dear John were allegedly written by Taylor about their romantic entanglement. According to a report in Los Angeles Times, John Mayer said, “I didn’t deserve it. I am pretty good with taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was really lousy thing for her to do.”

While talking about Taylor Swift’s song lyrics, he further added, “I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I’d already been dressed down. I mean, how will you feel if, at the lowest, you have ever been and someone kicked you even lower?”

He went on to say, “I think it’s kind of cheap songwriting.” Well, the duo never openly accepted their relationship but they dated each other for a brief period of time.

