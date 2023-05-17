Jane Fonda is one of the most acclaimed veteran actresses in Hollywood who proved her worth through her acting chops, dedication and hard work. There was a time when Jane used to rule an era. She is mostly known for films like Period of Adjustment, Sunday in New York, Cat Ballou, Barefoot in Park. However, recently, the actress opened up about the time when she faced s*xual harassment with a late French filmmaker and named him.

Years after facing such a situation, Jane finally broke her silence about the same and talked about it. If you want to know, keep scrolling and read further.

Recently, Jane Fonda appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and talked about how the popular late French filmmaker Rene Clement tried to sleep with her during the production of the 1964 thriller Joy House. When Andy asked the Jane to name “one man in Hollywood” who failed to “pick her up.” Book Club: The Next Chapter actress named Clement, and opened up about how he tried to get her in bed.

Jane Fonda shared, “He wanted to go to bed with me because he said the character had to have an orgasm in the movie and he needed to see what my orgasms were like.” At that time, Jane was 27, while the French filmmaker Rene Clement was 51.

While sharing how she dodged the situation, Jane Fonda added, “He said it in French and I pretended I didn’t understand.”

Check out the full video here:

Jane Fonda is quite bold like that, and once during a television show, The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet, Jane shared what her favourite s*x position was and revealed, “While I am quite flexible and I can kneel, it’s not quite as comfortable as it used to be before I had the fake knee.”

Well, what are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comments!

