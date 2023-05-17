Emma Stone is one of the most desirable actresses in the showbiz industry and is mostly known for her role in The Amazing Spider-Man and La La Land. The actress enjoyed three Academy Awards nominations in her career. Still, she had a difficult time wearing a corset in the film The Favourite, which shifted her organs and didn’t allow her to breathe.

Wearing a period costume might not be as fancy as one would think. However, the TSAM actress has had her own experience, and it makes sense. She appeared in the movie, The Favorite, the historical drama which takes place in the United Kingdom in the 18th century.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emma Stone shared her firsthand experience of how beauty is pain during a conversation on The Graham Norton Show. Recalling her first “corset role”, the actress talked about how her organs shifted after wearing the undergarment for the historical drama. “For the first month, I couldn’t breathe. After a month, all my organs shifted,” she said.

The Spider-Man actress who played Abigail didn’t have a leaning board and couldn’t sit while wearing the corset. For the role, so she had to lean against a couch at a strange angle. “After about a month, my organs shifted because they have to,” the actress added. Emma Stone jokingly said it was only temporary, but it was gross. She praised costume designer Sandy Powell, adding, “It’s historically accurate, but I couldn’t f*king breath.”

However, many don’t consider it as her best work when they talk about Emma Stone’s best movies. The Favourite remains that of all the movies that Stone has starred in and is one of the most acclaimed projects. With all that, the actress is reviving more than just her Hollywood presence, as she will be seen in Yorgos Lanthimos’ next movie, Poor Things.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Megan Fox Once Compared Michael Bay To Hitler & Said, “He’s A Nightmare To Work With” Steven Spielberg Immediately Fired Her From The Transformers Franchise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram