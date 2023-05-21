Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick franchise has been all around the world as it recently made headlines for reaching the $1 Billion franchise. While many are applauding the movie, it recently faced backlash along with the Oscar-winning movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once. The Ukrainian League of Cinemas recently criticised Lionsgate Films and A24 as the union described the movie as “supporting terrorism”

Both the movies John Wick 4 and Everything Everywhere All at Once have emerged to be one of the most successful movies in recent times. Ukraine’s cinema union issued an open letter calling on participants of the Cannes Film Market to halt all business with Russia. Read on for more information.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by Variety, the Ukrainian League of Cinemas published an open letter addressed to the Cannes Film Market. The union targeted Lionsgate Films, A24 and a number of other distributors to continue to release films in Russia. The statement by the union asserted that releasing films in Putin’s pariah state is akin to “support for terrorism” amid its ongoing war of aggression in the Eastern European nation.

“Continuing to do business in Russia means supporting the Russian terrorist state with taxes. These taxes are then turned into weapons with which peaceful Ukrainian cities are destroyed, and our friends and colleagues are killed and maimed,” explained the letter.

Following the Ukraine invasion, Hollywood studios pulled tentpole releases, including Warner Bros.’ The Batman and Sony’s Morbius from Russian theatres. However, the comment on John Wick: Chapter 4 & Everything Everywhere All At Once came out as they were released near the same time in Russia.

With all the controversies, neither Lionsgate nor A24 has issued a response to the Ukrainian League of Cinemas yet. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Justin Bieber Couldn’t Stay Away From Selena Gomez, Would Sneak Out The Back Door Of His Concerts To See Her: “I Never Make Her Separate From Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News