Ex-lovers Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez set major relationship goals when they shared a romantic relationship. However, fans were taken aback when their breakup news surfaced on the web leaving everyone heartbroken. Before going through an ugly breakup, the couple tried to work out their relationship for as long as 8-9 years. Later Justin married the supermodel Hailey Baldwin. For some time, Hailey and Selena’s fans grabbed attention for throwing shades at each other.

In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when Justin said he couldn’t stay away from Selena and said that he would often sneak out of the back door of his concerts to only see a glimpse of her. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in an interview with Oprah Winfrey’s show ‘Oprah‘s Next Chapter’, Justin Bieber had said, “Sometimes… sometimes we gotta to take the back exits and do different things, but I never make her separate from me cause I don’t want her to feel like I’m ashamed of her. I feel like a lot of guys do that – especially in the business. They don’t want to be seen with their girl so they’ll make them ride in separate cars and do all that ‘getaway’ stuff.”

Justin Bieber that he often plans on making his escapes with Selena Gomez so that, “when we get away, we’re getting away together,” Justin Bieber had said.

In 2010, Selena Gomez once told MTV, “I love Justin. When he first started to come over from Canada, his manager contacted me and he just said that he would like to meet me and he was just such a good kid. And I feel like a big sister now ’cause I want to protect him. So I’m always very cautious with him, but he is so talented and he’s so sweet, so that just started us wanting to work together. Now he’s just become one of my good friends.”

For more such interesting throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Taylor Swift Said, “No One Says That About Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars…” Slapping The S*xism Out Of People Targeting Her For Using Her Exes In Her Songs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News