Zendaya is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood. From embracing her flaw and attributes to unabashedly speaking her mind, the diva does it all. Over the years, she has established herself as one of the most talented stars in the industry as well, thanks to her heart-wrenching performance in Euphoria. While she refrains from talking about her relationship in public, it is reported that she’s currently dating her Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland.

The otherwise private starlet once opened up about the hardships of relationships, i.e. getting cheated upon, lies and betrayal in the most organic way. She also expressed her fears of being in a committed relationship, and to know more about it, scroll on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zendaya once hosted a Q&A session with her fans on her app of her own name and revealed that she had been cheated on in a relationship. A user asked, “I highly doubt this because you’re absolutely perfect, but men are dogs, so imma ask anyway. Have you ever been cheated on? Do you have wise words to go by that help you make decisions in your relationships?” The Euphoria actress said yes, and added, “Not all men are dogs. You can’t categorize an entire type of person because of something that happened to you once. But I would say, follow your gut. If you feel it, it’s probably happening. If you feel like you can’t trust somebody, or you feel whatever, then you shouldn’t be in a relationship with them.”

The young actress also shared that because of these reasons, she had a commitment phobia. “That’s why I’m so anti being in a committed relationship when you’re young and people are learning and growing. Because when people are young, they make bad decisions sometimes because they don’t know any better. It doesn’t mean they don’t know the difference between right and wrong — it just means that they’re still in the experimental phase in their life where they haven’t made the right decisions yet,” Zendaya added.

She concluded by saying, “That’s something I learned, is that it’s very hard to be in a relationship when both of you are still figuring out life. You cannot change anybody. You cannot make someone grow up faster than they’re supposed to.”

For the unversed, US Weekly had once confirmed that the actress was in a relationship with Jacob Elardi. However, it was rumoured that the actor cheated on Zendaya with Kaia Gerber as when their pictures on a date went viral online.

Let us know what you think of Zendaya’s words of wisdom and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Miley Cyrus Shatters Her Fans’ Dreams By Admitting Having No ‘Desire’ To Perform In Front Of An Audience Or Have Tours, “It’s So Isolating…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News