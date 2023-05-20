Sad news for every Miley Cyrus fan – the songstress might never have tours in the near future. Yes, that’s right. After achieving massive success with her latest album ‘Flowers’, the singer opened up about why she won’t think about having tours or performing in front of a large audience. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

For the unversed, Miley had become an overnight sensation after her performance as Hannah Montana in the television series. Later, she went ahead and made her career in the music industry. She has a massive fanbase who loves, admires and follows her no matter what.

Since 2014, Miley Cyrus hasn’t toured to perform for an audience, but there were some speculations about whether she would resume it with her latest record Endless Summer Vacation, however, it seems that won’t happen. In an interview with British Vogue June issue, Miley opened up and shared, “It’s been a minute. After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’, because can’t is your capability, but my desire.”

Miley Cyrus further added that touring and singing for an audience is kind of an ‘isolating’ experience. She said, “I love performing but pretty much for them [her friends]. Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety.” Miley added, “It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

Later in the interview, when Miley was asked whether her songs’ Flowers’ and ‘Jade‘ were about her ex-partner Liam Hemsworth or not, the songstress responded, “I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased. Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.” When she was further pestered to be specific about it, she said, “I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

Well, we hope Miley Cyrus keeps making songs and albums, if not tours, at least. What do you think? Let us know!

