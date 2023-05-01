Actress Jada Pinkett Smith was not going to let her cancelled ‘Red Table Talk’ show get in the way of having a good time as she headed to South Korea with her son Jaden Smith.

The duo were snapped on the red carpet for a fashion spectacle in the country’s capital, Seoul, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 51, and her 24-year-old son were pictured enjoying some mother-and-son time, with mum Jada all smiles.

Jada Pinkett Smith, meanwhile, cut a more sultry look as she stared down the lens of the cameras at the pre-fall show for Louis Vuitton’s range.

The iconic designer’s collection was unveiled to those in attendance at the iconic Jamsugyo Bridge at the Hangang River.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Jada opted for an all-black leather ensemble, complete with a long black leather jacket and laced-up high-heeled boots.

She paired the outfit with a matching belt and oversized brown Louis Vuitton clutch which both featured the designer’s trademark floral pattern.

Singer-actor Jaden turned up in an oversized coat and trousers combination and also rocked a pair of edgy platform boots to help him tower above his mother. Underneath his large clothing, a number of silver chains peeked through.

