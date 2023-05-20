All the actors associated with Fast and Furious movies have their fame skyrocketed as they have gained immense fame and success. From the beloved franchise, actor Luke Evans, who played Owen Shaw in Fast & Furious 6 and The Fate of the Furious, is amongst the many actors rumoured to play James Bond. Reacting to the same, the actor offers an update on playing the role of the secret agent in the future.

The replacement of Daniel Craig has been talked about for quite some time. Following the same task of finding a suitable candidate for the role, Kingsman’s Taron Egerton, Dev Patel, Snake Eyes’ Henry Golding, Will Poulter, and Idris Elba’s names have been associated. Still, we could not get an official update about the same. Will all the names, read on to find out what the Fast and Furious star had to say about his name being associated with playing the potential spy agent for the James Bond franchise.

During a conversation on a panel at the Wales Screen Summit, Luke Evans revealed he does not actually know who the next 007 will be but said even being considered for the part of James Bond is “boundary-breaking”. The Fast and Furious actor did not make any signs to confirm his casting, assuring that “nobody knows” who’s landed the role of spy agent yet.

“Nobody knows – that’s part of the fun of it all … For a Welsh boy, from the valleys – a gay kid from the valleys – is in that small group of actors that’s up for playing Bond,” said Evans.

The actor later joked about those who have already taken bets on him becoming the new James Bond. He said, “You may win some money, but don’t come to me when you lose it.” However, as he has performed exceptionally well in the Fast movies, do you think he would be a perfect fit for the role of James Bond?

