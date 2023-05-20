English actress Lena Headey is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. She is well known for portraying Cersei Lannister on the epic fantasy drama series Game of Thrones. She even gained international recognition and acclaim for her performance in the series.

While she is one of the leading actresses in the film industry, she once opened up about her horrifying experience working with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. She recalled how the whole experience was painful for her. Scroll down to know more.

Lena Headey’s tell-all details came at a time when the Me Too movement in Hollywood was at its peak. Several women or actresses spoke about Harvey Weinstein’s predatorial behaviour towards them and how they were marginalised in the industry.

Lena Headey, in a series of posts on Twitter, recalled her first encounter with the disgraced film producer at the Venice film festival, where she was promoting her film The Brothers Grimm. The producer’s company, Miramax, also distributed the film. At the festival, Weinstein had spoken to her inappropriately, and when she resisted his advances in a Los Angeles hotel, he reacted with anger towards her.

Game of Thrones actress tweeted, “At one point, Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water, I walked down with him, and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture. I just laughed it off, I was genuinely shocked.”

The two met again after Lena Headey had a brunch meeting with the producer in a hotel in Los Angeles, which she had expected would be to discuss upcoming projects. Headey claims that before bringing her to see a script in his room, Weinstein first questioned her about her prior intimate relationships.

“We walked to the lift, and the energy shifted, my whole body went into high alert, the lift was going up, and I said to Harvey, ‘I’m not interested in anything other than work, please don’t think I got in here with you for any other reason, nothing is going to happen,’” the Golden Globe Award-nominated actress wrote.

Harvey Weinstein allegedly escorted Lena Headey to his room while he was “furious” and placed his hand on her back. “I felt completely powerless,” she added. Weinstein found that his hotel room key card was not working, so he guided her to the hotel exit “by grabbing and holding tightly to the back of my arm.”

As Headey left the hotel, Weinstein allegedly whispered, “Don’t tell anybody about this. Not your manager, not your agent. I got into my car, and I cried,” the actress added.

Harvey Weinstein was accused of s*xual harassment and assault by 40 additional women in addition to Lena Heady. The findings led to Weinstein’s dismissal by the board of directors of his business and his expulsion from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

