Miley Cyrus met Maxx Morando on a blind date.

The 30-year-old singer – who was first romantically linked with the Liily drummer in November 2021 – admitted she didn’t know who she would be spending time with when they were first matched, but the musician had more knowledge of their pairing than she did.

She told Britain’s Vogue magazine: “We got put on a blind date.

“Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.'”

During the interview with the publication, Maxx called Miley and her ringtone for him was ‘Tyrone’ by Erykah Badu.

Miley noted: “I call that ‘boyfriend sexy ringtone.’ “

The former ‘Hannah Montana’ star also addressed speculation her hit single ‘Flowers’ is about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

She said: “I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience… It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

And Miley admitted the empowering track originally had a “really different” tone.

She said: “I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally, ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’

“It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better.’

“The song is a little fake it till you make it. Which I’m a big fan of.”

Miley doesn’t want her marriage to Liam to be “erased” from her story.

The Flowers hitmaker said: “I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased. Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.”

