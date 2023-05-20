Jennifer Lopez is one of the most confident ladies in Hollywood. She does not mince her words, even if it means ruffling a few feathers along the way. She calls a spade a spade, and that’s why, despite all the controversies, she is an inspiration. An apologetic woman who is a go-getter! That’s why it is difficult ever to imagine her being vulnerable and accepting anything toxic in life. But, well, she’s a human as well and has her own share of ups and downs.

She once opened up about her low self-esteem and abusive relationship and gave us all a reminder that every human being has their own ups and downs. Scroll on to learn more about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In her memoir, True Love, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she had never been single for very long. She went from one relationship to another immediately and did not get time to explore herself. The actress talked about the time when she was considering divorcing her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. She opened up about being in an abusive relationship and wrote, “I’ve never gotten a black eye or busted lip, but I have been in relationships where I felt abused one way or another: mentally, emotionally, verbally. I know what it feels like for your soul to be diminished by the way your loved one is treating you. Maybe it’s a push, a shove, or a nasty word that stays with you. The scars might not be visible, but they run just as deep.”

In her Netflix docuseries, Halftime, she talked about how the media targeted her for her looks while she was in a relationship with Ben Affleck. Jennifer Lopez said, “No matter what I achieved, their appetite to cover my personal life overshadowed everything that was happening in my career. I just had very low self-esteem. I really believed a lot of what they said, which is, I wasn’t any good, that I wasn’t a good singer, I wasn’t a good actress, I wasn’t a good dancer. I wasn’t good at anything. I just didn’t belong here. Why wouldn’t I just go away?”

While talking about the media scrutiny, she said, “I felt like I was in this really abusive, dysfunctional relationship.” In her memoir, the Mother actress said that she finally understood that she couldn’t control others’ behaviour but make changes within.

We laud Jennifer Lopez for being bold about her vulnerabilities and reminding everyone that it’s okay to not be okay.

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When James Cameron’s One Of The Ex-Wives Said: “Titanic Was The Mistress He Left Me For…” Claiming He Cheated Her With Suzy Cameron While Making The Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News