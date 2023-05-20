Pete Davidson was recently in the news for his romantic relationship with Kim Kardashian, which did not end really well. However, apart from his personal life, he is also known for his short appearances in Hollywood projects. Recently, the SNL comedian appeared in the highly anticipated Fast X for a brief cameo, and everyone has been wondering what his role was in the movie. Who does the comedian play in Fast X as the actor-comedian makes a cameo? Here’s everything you need to know about the character he plays.

The SNL comedian recently joined the cast with his comedic talents in the family’s battle against Jason Momoa’s Dante. The franchise is often known for celebrity cameos, such as singer Cardi B’s F9 cameo, Iggy Azalea’s appearance in Furious 7, and Bad Bunny’s quick cameo in a Fast 9 flashback sequence.

Adding to the list of celebrities making a cameo in the franchise, Pete Davidson comes in Fast X when the crew meets his character Bowie eating “fun muffins” and running his black market business. Upon discovering that Dom’s crew’s money has been dispersed to Dante’s mercenaries, Ramsey leads Roman, Han, and Tej to seek out one of her former allies to help them find guns and gear they need on the black market as they arrive at an internet cafe in London.

As Pete was seen as a bleach-blond hacker who deals in all kinds of illicit goods, including a “muffin party,” his appearance came as a surprise to the pop culture world. His short appearance did bring an irreverent wackiness before the crew needed to flee. Notably, his character did betray the crew as he stresses that it wasn’t personal, and they get a good wallop from Ramsey for his betrayal.

In the movie, Bowie’s betrayal leads Fast X’s crew back to a familiar face in London, which includes a confrontation between Shaw, played by Jason Statham and Han that officially concludes their rivalry.

