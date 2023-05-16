Kim Kardashian’s dating life has always remained in the limelight. Her intense romance with Pete Davidson was once the talk of the town. However, the duo parted ways after dating each other for a short period of time. While Kim was dating Davidson, her ex–husband Kanye West, who is fondly known as Ye, indulged in a social media feud with Pete as he was evidently not happy seeing Kim moving on. We bring to you a throwback to when Davidson once told Kanye that he is in bed with his wife and allegedly shared a photo of him with Kim taken in between the sheets. Scroll below to read the scoop!

There was a time when Kanye West was quite upset to see Kim moving on with Pete Davidson, and he didn’t take it well. The rapper created a drama by posting screenshots of him and Kim’s private conversation, and amid all the chaos that was going on, it was Pete who allegedly sent a message to West and added more to the drama.

As per a report in Hollywood Gossip, screenshots of Pete Davidson’s message to Kanye West went viral that was originally shared by comedian Dave Sirus (the account was private. However, the screengrabs made their way to the internet). The screenshot shows Davidson starts the message with Skete, the nickname given by West to him, and wrote, “Can you please take a second and calm down? It’s 8 am, and it doesn’t gotta be like this.” He then praised Kim Kardashian and said that she is the “best mother”. He said, ” You are f*cking so lucky that she is your kid’s mom.” The statement after Ye trashed Kim for letting daughter use Titok.

Check out the tweet

I AM DECEASED pic.twitter.com/SLPPRD7jZC — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 13, 2022

As soon as Kanye West replied to the text and asked, where are you? He was quick to answer and wrote, “In bed with your wife.” Notably, he allegedly also shared a picture of him taken with Kim Kardashian under the sheets. Ouch! Well, that really gotta hurt West.

In the end of their exchange, Pete also asked Kanye West to seek professional help and wrote, “I have your back even though you treat me like s*** because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months, I’m gonna stop being nice.”

For the unversed, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are no longer together and now slowly moving on in their lives. For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

