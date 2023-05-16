Filmmaker James Gunn is currently in the headlines for his final MCU flick, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Not to forget his upcoming Superman: Legacy, the director has been creating a buzz for a long time. However, there is no official casting announcement for his upcoming DCU movie, and we don’t know when we will get one.

With all that, James Gunn recently picked Ryan Reynolds as the best comic-accurate superhero and compared him with the likes of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Christopher Reeve’s Superman. While applauding his Deadpool character, the GOTG director had words of praise for the actor. Read on to find out what he had to say about the Merc with a mouth.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director, co-chairman, and CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn, recently sat down with GQ and ranked his top comic book movies. He talked about the first and second Deadpool movies saying they are two of my favourite comic-book movies. “Ryan just kills it,” said the filmmaker and added, “I think it along with like Robert Downey Jr is Iron Man or Christopher Reeve at Superman he’s one of the all-time great comic book icons.”

Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey are unarguably one of the finest actors to be associated with the Marvel Studios as the audiences have loved them. Their comic timing and acting capabilities have proved why the audiences appreciate them. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to watch Iron Man and Deadpool together in the MCU, Ryan Reynolds will be seen in the MCU with the third Deadpool movie. Not to forget, Hugh Jackman will be joining the actor as he will be reprising his role of Wolverine.

The filming of the third Deadpool is scheduled to begin shooting in a couple of weeks, and the working title of the Merc With a Mouth’s MCU debut has reportedly been revealed as “Tidal Wave.” For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

