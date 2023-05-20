BTS’ Jimin has time and again proved his worth with his solo tracks clocking millions. A month after creating history by becoming the first Korean solo artist to debut atop US Billboard Hot 100 with his song ‘Like Crazy’, Jimin has named another record to his name. The South-Korean crooner has now broken the record for the biggest streaming year by a K-Pop soloist in Spotify history. Scroll down to read more.

In April 2023, Jimin’s song ‘Like Crazy’ became the fastest K-pop soloist track to reach 300 million streams on Spotify. The song spent four weeks on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart which made it the first K-pop solo song in more than a decade to achieve this feat.

Speaking of the latest, Jimin’s new record quickly broke the Internet as his loyal fans stormed to Twitter to shower him with praises. According to a Twitter post by The BTS Chart, Jimin clocked a massive 759 million views as a soloist on Spotify in 2023. The previous record was held by his fellow BTS member Jungkook with 757 million in the year 2022. South-Korean singer-songwriter IU clocked 675 million views in 2021. Lisa from BLACKPINK had 539 million views in 2022. Jimin with his new record has yet again proved why he is loved by K-pop fans around the world.

Take a look:

Biggest streaming years by K-Pop soloists in Spotify history: Jimin (2023) — 759 million* 🆕️

JungKook (2022) — 757 million

IU (2021) — 675 million

LISA (2022) — 539 million *still counting pic.twitter.com/u7u1rN0qWe — The BTS Chart (@thebtschart) May 19, 2023

Jimin’s single ‘Like Crazy‘ had crossed 100 million streams on Spotify. The song debuted on several Spotify Daily Top Songs country charts, including the top eight music markets i.e. USA, Japan, UK, Germany, France, Canada, Brazil, and Australia.

Speaking of the latest record, the K-pop fans reacted with excitement. One user stated, “That’s history right there!” as another mentioned, “That’s big, any records close to Taylor Swift is a big deal. Cause Taylor breaks all the records it seems.”

The next one posted, “He did that with 0 radio, 0 tiktok, 0 playlisting, and 0 label support btw. his power is unmatched.” Another shared, “Jimin breaks records and set new ones, he’s literally bigger than kpop.” One user tweeted, “Suga could never. We love you King Jimin.”

One user said, “So many kpop soloists out there but jimin ends them all with ease.” Another added, “Biggest streaming year and we are only in may. he’s a living legend.”

While ‘Like Crazy’ has spent a full month on the Hot 100 chart, making it only the third K-pop solo song in history to do so, following PSY’s hits ‘Gangnam Style’ and ‘Gentleman’, his album FACE has spent four weeks in the top 60 of Billboard 200.

