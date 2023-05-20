Director James Cameron is credited with giving one of the greatest romantic movies of all time, Titanic. The movie was released in 1997 and featured Leonardo DiCaprio, with Kate Winslet playing the lead role. While many BTS incidents prove how amazingly the movie was made, it nearly cost the director his married life with Linda Hamilton. Read on to find out what really happened between the filmmaker and the actress.

Linda was one of the four ex-wives of James Cameron. As their troubled marriage failed, the actress claimed it was Cameron’s only committed relationship to his work which came in the way. Both of them had a bit of a complicated relationship even before officially becoming a couple. As they collaborated on Terminator, the actress asserted that they both were on different pages and were often at odds on set.

During the late 90s, Hamilton and Cameron had an intense relationship but still had some cracks when the filmmaker’s passion for Titanic grew. “Titanic was the most painful thing in the world,” said Linda Hamilton, claiming she knew about ‘Jim’ cheating on her. Reportedly, it is also said the director started falling for his current wife, Suzy Amis, as he gave a small part in the movie. The actress knew that the filmmaker went off with Suzy because they were taking a break from each other, and he was free to go with her.

“Titanic was the mistress he left me for,” said the ex-wife of James Cameron during a conversation with UK’s Daily Sun. She later added, “He was the kind of man who really would rather be at work with the mistress than at home with the wife. That was hard to come to terms with.”

Ironically, as Titanic ended James Cameron’s marriage with Linda Hamilton, it turned out to be an iconic romantic movie for the ages to come. Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

