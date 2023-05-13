Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most respected Hollywood stars. He enjoys a massive fanbase, especially among female fans. The actor has been a charmer ever since he made his debut and is adored by his co-stars. He has worked with many actresses; however, his crackling chemistry with Kate Winslet is still fans’ favourite. Interestingly, the duo shares a great offscreen bond as well. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Kate went on to say Leo feels more like her husband than her real husband. Scroll below to read the details!

Kate and Leo have known each other since their Titanic days and the two have grown a strong bond since then. Interestingly, during the promotion of Revolutionary Road, Kate once joked that she and DiCaprio felt like husband and wife.

The film Revolutionary Road grabbed a lot of attention because of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s reunion as fans were eager to watch them together on the screen and to make their chemistry organic, the duo used to spend a lot of time together. The actress felt that to do justice with the storyline of the film, they had to be almost inseparable.

During an interview with GMTV, Kate Winslet opened up about her equation with Leonardo DiCaprio as both of them used to be together all the time during the promotion of the film. She said, “He feels more like my husband than my real husband. I have to say, I’ve been talking about him so much.”

For the unversed, Kate Winslet also once confessed that her real husband Mendes was the one who encourage her for the intimate scenes with DiCaprio in the film so much that it made her a bit uncomfortable every then and now.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio continue to share crackling offscreen chemistry and are still one of the most loved onscreen romantic couple.

