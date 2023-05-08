Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most loved and adored Hollywood actors. With a massive craze, the star enjoys a solid fan following. He has been a charmer since a young age, however, he is still a bachelor, and we have to say, the most eligible bachelor. The Titanic actor is adored by his co-stars, and who doesn’t want to work with him and share some steamy scenes with the legend? Today, we bring you a throwback to when Leo revealed with which of his on-screen flames did he enjoy a smooch the most. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Leo and his Titanic co-star Kate Winslet are quite friends with each other, and their sizzling chemistry in the iconic film is still fresh in their fan’s memory. Once DiCaprio once revealed his favourite on-screen kissing partner onscreen, and he was quick to reveal that he has a soft spot for Kate’s lips.

In the year 2004, Leonardo DiCaprio on Oprah Winfrey Show and sat down for a candid conversation. During the interview, one of the members of the audience asked the actor who is his favourite on-screen kissing partner. The actor promptly replied, “I am going to go with Kate Winslet… good old and classic…”

However, later in an interview with Extra, Kate Winslet denounced the conviction of Leonardo DiCaprio.

DiCaprio answered and said, “I can tell you right now he hated it. And he would complain bitterly (whenever they had to kiss).”

Well, Leo was not hesitant to kiss Winslet out of shyness, as the duo later clarified it was because of contrasting foundation shades on the set of Titanic. “I would have a different colour base than she did,” DiCaprio explained, “And our makeup would swap. I would end up with this really unattractive brown-orange colour,” KateWinslet revealed.

Well, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio continue to be one of the most loved onscreen couples, and Titanic is one of the most celebrated romantic films in the history of cinema.

