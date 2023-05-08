Hollywood icon Kate Winslet has often topped the most s*xiest actress list and has also gone full frontal in movies but despite all the adulation, the actress one claimed that she does not have perfect b**bs. The award-winning actress, however, claimed that she getting n*ked in movies empowers women. Scroll down to read more.

Kate Winslet became an overnight sensation after she went topless as Rose DeWitt Bukater in 1997 hit Titanic. The actress has also appeared partially n*ked in movies such as Little Children, The Reader, and Holy Smoke!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of her earlier statement, Kate Winslet in an interview with The Sun in 2012 said, “I look like the people that walk down the street. I don’t have perfect b**bs, I don’t have zero cellulite- of course, I don’t and I’m curvy. If that is something that makes women feel empowered in any way, that’s great.” Kate added, “On a deeper, subconscious level, it’s one of the reasons why I’ve allowed my stupid self to be so naked on screen. It’s partly because I do believe that it’s right for the character and it’s right for the story but it’s also knowing that not many people do that, actually and not just that, but I’m a normal person.”

Kate Winslet also spoke about aging saying she is least concerned about it. “Oh my God, I couldn’t give a s**t. I mean, I’m so much less self-conscious and I think that’s something to do with getting older and acceptance of one’s self, feeling stronger, feeling more confident. I think confidence does come with time and I’ve been really surprised by that actually,” said the actress.

Kate Winslet further shed light on the same adding, “I mean, I remember being 21 and imagining that at 36 my t**s would be around my knees and I would have bad hair and terrible teeth.”

The Holiday actress concluded, “When you are younger, somehow being in your later thirties just seems really old. But I feel stronger, fitter and more comfortable in my own skin now than I have ever done.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Shakira Spotted Bonding With Tom Cruise At Formula One Miami Grand Prix, Netizen Takes Imagination Little Too Far Saying, “They’d Have Cute Babies” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News