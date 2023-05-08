Shakira has been creating a lot of noise over her split from ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué. The couple was in a happy relationship for 11 long years and is blessed with two sons. Unfortunately, they called it quits last year and there have been several allegations including cheating, a fallout with his mother and so much more. But the recent union with Tom Cruise has grabbed all the eyeballs. Scroll below for the latest scoop!

As most know, Gerard has moved on with Clara Chia Marti. There have been rumours that he began dating the diva even before his official split with Shakira. However, there has been no confirmation of the cheating allegations.

Yesterday also marked a significant occasion as King Charles III’s coronation took place. However, Tom Cruise skipped the royal event to attend the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix. A viral video showcases him spending some quality time with Shakira there. It has sparked dating rumours with netizens already discussing their children.

A viral video shared by Pop Base witnesses Shakira and Tom Cruise bonding at Miami GP. One could also see the Columbian singer comfort her son, and their equation was truly a treat to witness. Netizens had wild reactions along with many questioning if they’re a couple in the making.

A user wrote, “oh no, shakira please don’t join his cult”

Another commented, “Get the lip reading person from toktok to decode what they are saying”

“’I do my own stunts you know’ Shakira: ‘I don’t care’,” a user joked.

Another wrote, “Tom: Have you watched mission imp….. Shakira: Not a fan of …. *turns to son”

A netizen wrote, “They would have cute babies”

Shakira and Tom Cruise spotted at the Miami Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/ARLs6ovLpB — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 7, 2023

The Mission Impossible actor was last married to Katie Holmes. The couple called it quits in 2012.

