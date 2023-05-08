Chris Evans is one of the finest actors in Hollywood. He is most popularly known for playing the character of Captain America, one of the fittest on-screen superheroes of all time. In fact, his backside is often called ‘America’s a**’ in the Avengers franchise, and fans totally agree. But interestingly, he once revealed more than his a** accidentally on social media, and it was something ‘major.’

The year was 2020, and Chris accidentally flashed his p*nis on social media. Needless to say, he broke the internet then, and the netizens went bonkers. While some of his co-stars supported him, some tripped on his picture left, right and centre – literally!

So, Chris Evans was playing Heads Up with his friends over a weekend in 2020. Pretty normal, right? Until he decided to share its video on social media. That’s when the trouble started. As per PageSix, in the recording shared on Instagram, the Knives Out actor was seen having a good time with his friends and family, but at the end of the video was his close-up n*de picture with his d*ck on display.

Uh-oh! For anyone wondering what happened to the photo, well, obviously, it was removed immediately. But not before the damage was done. Netizens flooded the internet with hilarious memes, but there were a few celebs and co-stars who supported Chris Evans.

Mark Ruffalo, who played Hulk in the Avengers franchise and shared screen space with Evans multiple times, took to his social media handle and wrote, “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office, there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself.” Chrissy Teigen also made a lighthearted comment on the situation and said, “My WhatsApp automatically saves every photo to my roll so any b**bs in my phone are my girlfriends showing me their b**bs or b**bs they hate or b**bs they love or yeah def also my b**bs. “I’d say 80 percent of my roll is WhatsApp nonsense between friends.”

Also, the Ghosted actor handled the situation like a sport and utilised the situation to ask his fans to vote during the US Election in 2020. He wrote, “Now that I have your attention, VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”

Well, Chris Evans surely knows how to get the ‘balls’ in his court!

