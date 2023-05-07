Samuel L. Jackson is one of the funniest and most brutally honest actors in Hollywood. While the actor has gained a cult fan following with his quirky style of cursing on the big screen, the actor is also known for his hilarious and upfront interviews. In 2016, Samuel opened up about why his fans will never see him doing a fully n*ked scene in movies.

The actor in an interview on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show shared why he avoids going full monty on the big screen. Read on to know what the Marvel star Samuel L. Jackson had to say.

According to ET Online, Samuel L. Jackson spoke about not doing full-frontal scenes saying, “I might ask for a d**k double” when host Howard Stern asked if he’d ever show his “ween.” The host then asked, “Do you feel your p*nis isn’t big enough to show off on camera?” to which the actor replied, “I don’t know if it’s… yeah.” Jackson then added, “I don’t know if it’s formidable enough. My aura’s so big, I don’t know if my d**k is big enough to fill my aura.”

If you are wondering Samuel L. Jackson has only done action scenes. Well, the actor does have very few s*x scenes. Ardent movie fans do remember Jackson’s love-making scenes with Juliette Binoche in In My Country and with Naomi Watts in Mother and Child.

Samuel L. Jackson once also spoke how getting an erection while filming s*x scenes. He explained, “You ask before you start, ‘Where can I touch you? Where shouldn’t I touch you?” adding, “Then you apologize for both reasons. ‘I’m sorry if I get excited’ and ‘I’m sorry if I don’t.’ Because sometimes it just ain’t happening!”

On the work front, Samuel L. Jackson will soon be seen in Marvel’s new web series called Secret Invasion. The show will hit the streaming platform Disney+ on June 21.

