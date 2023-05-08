Paris Hilton is the perfect amalgamation of old-money aesthetic and new-money style. Her social and personal life has always been in the limelight for all the right and wrong reasons. Currently, the model cum actress raised many eyebrows with her shocking revelations in her memoir. One of them was how apologetic she was for making homophobic comments once about gay people. To know more, scroll on.

Paris: The Memoir was released recently, where the heiress talked about the tragic events and traumas of her life. From being mentally and physically abused to pretending to be a different person, Paris revealed it all. She also confessed to feeling horrible for making anti-gay comments.

In 2012, Radar Online released an audio tape where Paris Hilton was heard making homophobic remarks while talking to her friend. She said, “Most homosexual men probably have AIDS. Gay guys are the horniest people in the world. They’re disgusting. Dude, most of them probably have AIDS… I would be so scared if I were a gay guy. You’ll like, die of AIDS.”

Later, Paris Hilton released an apology to Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation that said, “I am so sorry and so upset that I caused pain to my gay friends, fans and their families. Gay people are the strongest and most inspiring people I know.”

In her memoir, which was released in March this year, The Simple Life star talked about her regret over the entire incident. She said, “The N-word. The C-word. The F-word. (Not that F-word, the worse one.) I look back on some of the things I said in the years after I left Provo, in the throes of PTSD, and I’m mortified. I’m grossed out because that means those creepy people got inside my head. I never really left them behind.”

