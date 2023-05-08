The chaos that the casting process of Fantastic Four Reboot has caused is unlike any other project. The movie that is set to bring the most veteran Marvel family into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is deservingly one of the most anticipated projects across the globe. While we all have done the casting of our choice in our heads, the final stamp is going to be that of Kevin Feige and his team. But what if we tell you now that Adam Driver has been locked as Reed Richards, and the green signals have been given from both ends?

For the unversed, the MCU execs have been looking for their main man Reed Richards, his partner in crime Sue Storm and the team for past many months. Several names were rumoured and later shunned either by the actors or someone from the core team. The latest of them all was Adam, and it was said that the studio is hell bent on casting him as Reed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now if the latest reports are anything to go by, Marvel Cinematic Universe has found its Reed Richards for Fantastic Four Reboot and it is now speculated to be confirmed that Adam Driver will be playing the part. Read on to now everything you should about this most interesting updated he day.

A viral tweet from the scooper MyTimeToShineHello on Twitter, has claimed that it is now locked and that Adam Driver is playing Reed Richards in Fantastic Four Reboot. The tweet read, “It’s done. Adam Driver is our Reed Richards.” However, recently it was also said that Mila Kunis was cast as Sue Storm first, but later it was revealed that she is in contention to play The Thing, only to be shunned by the actor herself, who confirmed she is playing none.

Mila also revealed that she isn’t in Fantastic Four Reboot but knows who is. This also hints that Marvel might have already cast the team, and we’re only waiting for Adam Driver’s green signal, and we can expect an announcement anytime soon. Meanwhile, the reboot will be directed by Matt Shakman from a script by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. The movie is right now slated to go on floors in January 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Taylor Swift Arrives At Her Condo With Alleged Boyfriend Matty Healy Post Midnight Amid Strong Romance Rumours; New ‘Love Story’ In Making, Is It?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News