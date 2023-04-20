While the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to churn out a plethora of projects, some have, with time, become the never fading talk of the town . One of the movies that has caught the frenzy of the fandom, and the questions around it have only brought them to the edge of their seats is, Fantastic Four Reboot. The veteran family of the Marvel world is finally entering the MCU in a more significant way, and for that, the studio is prepping in full force. After numerous rumours we now hear Adam Driver has taken home the pie.

If you aren’t aware, after infinite speculation, Kevin Feige had finally announced that the coming phase of MCU will bring back the veteran family Fantastic Four back to our lives. A tease of the same was given in Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness, where John Krasinski played Reed Richards in a very brief appearance.

But it seems like the studio probably used him just like a variant and not the main Reed. Now if the latest updates are to go by, the bosses have finally found their Reed Richards and it is Adam Driver who is standing just next to the finishing line to make his MCU debut. Read on to know you should about the same.

As per a Comicbook report, MCU bosses have decided to bring in Adam Driver as Reed Richards in Fantastic Four Reboot. The actor is in the last leg of negotiation and in no will be signed as the Patriarch of the veteran family. His name comes after a list of men being considered to play the iconic character. This will also mark his debut in the MCU and one of the most unlikely ones.

While Adam Driver or the studio is yet to confirm the news, back when Doctor Strange 2 was releasing, writer Michael Waldron had spoken about the big screen debut of the Fantastic Four family. “I can’t confirm or deny any specifics of that stuff yet. But I mean, I try not to think of it as me being the one, introducing them. We’re all doing it together. Everybody in that sequence, it’s a collaboration with [director] Sam [Raimi], of course, [and] with the actors. I’m just trying to give them a great foundation, to come in and bring this stuff to life. And geez, they all knocked it out of the park,” said Waldron.

Fantastic Four Reboot does not have a release date or window as of now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

