Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has released its first clip from the film; which is gearing up for its release in a few days. The film will once again unite Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn. It will be the one last song by James Gunn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe aka MCU. Since Marvel is going through a rough phase, let’s find out how the fans are reacting to this new clip. Scroll below to get all the details.

The trailer packed an emotional punch for the fans and many are afraid for the fate of their favourite characters, especially Rocket Raccoon. Gunn already hinted that things always don’t as planned.

The one-minute-long video clip of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 showcases Star-Lord, the new variant of Gamora, where he has a heart-to-heart with her. It also features Mantis Drax and Nebula. They all face a snag with their Among Us-like space suits, and Mantis struggle with the colour-coded buttons. The clip has been shared by various Twitter handles including The Hollywood Handle.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 clip has generated some of the negative comments. MCU has always been on a lighter note and their films have always had humourous elements, which sometimes become a flaw for it. Hence, even in reference to this clip, fans are not ecstatic about its humour. One of the users, wrote, “Marvel on their way to ruin a serious moment with Hella forced comedy,” another one commented, “MCU be like ‘oh shit, there’s emotion coming, quick, quick, make it a joke…. phew, that was close'”.

One of the third users’ wrote, “first time I’ve laughed at an MCU joke in years”, followed by “Damn I just wanted to go in this blind.” One of the netizens pointing at the maturity levels of those who found the scene funny wrote, “ow i believe people who laugh at this are not above 18.” One of them commented, “I’m guessing every scene will end with a really hilarious joke of some kind Like THOR Love & Thunder – oh I really can’t wait to feel TOTALLY DISAPPOINTED with yet another MCU DOG TURD of a MOVIE.”

There were some who appreciated the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 clip and said things like, “This is going to be so good,” “Got my ticket through the A list . I can’t wait to go.” “I love Mantis.”

Check out the clip here:

The first clip for ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3’ has been released. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/ljlv9pu5sG — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) April 18, 2023

What are your thoughts on this Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 clip? Is it a ‘Yay’ or ‘Nay’ for you, let us know in the comments and the MCU film is all set to hit the theatres on the 5th of May.

