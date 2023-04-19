All eyes are on the DCU being re-shaped by James Gunn as he now strives very hard to make it all work. The filmmaker, after taking over the boss chair at the studio with Peter Safran, first did some filtration before announcing the new phase of the world of the DC superheroes. Chapter 1 of the studio called Gods And Monsters has a pretty strong lineup, but the two most anticipated projects are Superman: Legacy and The Brave And The Bold. What if we tell you the iconic Russo Brothers are interested in the latter?

DCU is busy finding their captains to helm the varied projects. The Brave And The Bold is a film about the Batman and his family that the movie is said to be introducing. So far, the rumours have said that Ben Affleck and The Flash fame Andy Muschietti are in the run to take the direction job on the project.

But now, if the latest reports are to go by, Avengers: Endgame fame Joe and Anthony Russo, aka the Russo Brothers, have revealed their interest in directing The Brave And The Bold, marking their interest in the DCU. The two say that they are asked much about the DC, and they do have many favourite characters there too. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

The Brave And The Bold will see Batman realizing that he has a son, Damian. The son is said to be serving as a sidekick to his father. As per Comicbook, when asked if they are interested, the Russo Brothers were quick to say yes. “We don’t get asked a lot about DC characters,” Anthony revealed before Joe said, “Obviously James [Gunn] over there running it, it would be a no-brainer. We love him to death. We love the direction he’s going to take that world in. You know he’s gonna be inventive with it.”

“And favourite DC characters? I mean, man. There are so many good ones. I always answer based on the comics I collected as a kid, and the two comics I collected the most were Spider-Man – actually, the three – were Spider-Man. X-Men and Batman. But there have been a lot of iterations of Batman, so I feel like that’s an obvious answer.”

Anthony talking about the Batman movie The Bold And The Brave said, “But, you know, it’s hard not to answer that. Here’s how you know we haven’t actually gotten literal about it and specific about it is because, yeah, Batman would be my favourite character for my entire childhood. But obviously, it’s been well explored.”

