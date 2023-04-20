Things are not getting any better for actor Jonathan Majors. In fact, he is about to get in more trouble as apart from the recent harassment row, more alleged victims have come out against him. This has put his acting career on edge and there are now dark clouds over his future with Marvel and other upcoming projects. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Majors was arrested in the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan on March 25th. He has been charged with strangulation, assault and harassment after one 30-year-old woman accused the actor of assaulting her. A lot of things have been happening since then and we recently saw how Major was dropped by his PR and talent manager.

In the latest development, as reported by Variety, more alleged female victims have come out against Jonathan Majors out and are sharing deets with the Manhattan district attorney’s office. This would eventually push Majors into never-ending trouble, putting a big question mark on his career. In the past, we have already seen how such cases have got celebs in big trouble.

Speaking about professional life, Jonathan Majors was last seen in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s said to be the next big villain after Thanos and will be seen in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is scheduled to release in 2025. Reportedly, he’ll be getting a whopping $20 million payday for the film along with a share in profits. After this, he also has Avengers: Secret Wars in the kitty, which is slated for a 2026 release.

Recently, we learnt about Jonathan Majors getting dropped out of a couple of films and now, there’s more uncertainty about his upcoming biggies.

