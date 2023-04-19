Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway has kissed several of her co-stars on screen but she is biased towards one. The 40-year-old in an interview once revealed that actor James McAvoy is the one who properly kissed her out of all the other actors. Anne once also spoke about how a kiss should be done properly. Read on to know for details.

Anne Hathaway before making it big with The Princess Diaries once shared how her first stage kiss was at the age of 16 when she had auditioned for a Fox show called Get Real.

Speaking of her favourite kissing co-star James McAvoy, according to the publication Showbiz CheatSheet, Anne Hathaway said, “With James, right before we started he turned to me and said, ‘Closed mouths, no tongue!’ That’s what I normally say to people so it was a pleasure working with him.” The actress worked with McAvoy in the movie Becoming Jane where the two played the role of on-screen lovers. Shedding light on her first stage kiss, the actress once recalled, “Actually, my first film kiss was when I was 16. It wasn’t a film kiss; it was my first acting, stage kiss, was when I was 16.” Anne continued, “I did a TV pilot for Fox, which turned into a series called Get Real. And I was so scared I was shaking for like two weeks beforehand. But at this point, I’m kind of a film-kissing alum.”

In an interview with a different publication, Anne Hathaway shared how many of her co-stars did not kiss in a way she felt was appropriate. “Sometimes you work with actors, and they can be lovely guys, but they have kind of dodgy instincts when it comes to kissing in scenes”, said Anne Hathaway.

The actress concluded, “They want to try to make it look a bit too real if you know what I mean.” The Oscar-winning star once also shared the technique she uses to kiss on-screen revealing, “You have to leave your mouth open a little bit. Open up. More, more, ever so lightly… Otherwise you’re going to be getting smoothy. Now, slow it down … just a little bit.”

